AFU General Staff announces release of 7000 conscripts into reserve by end of spring

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that about 7,000 Ukrainian conscripts will be released into the reserve by the end of spring.

Following the decree of the President of Ukraine No. 149, during April-May, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Service of Transport and other military formations are releasing and reserving conscripted military personnel.

In total, about 7,000 people are subject to layoffs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service.

What is known about the demobilisation of conscripts

On February 22, the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, submitted to the VRU a draft law on the terms of military service.

The next day, the Ukrainian MPs adopted bill No. 11035 on the demobilisation of conscripts as a basis and in general.

The bill proposes to establish that conscripts whose term of service has expired during martial law and whose military service has been extended beyond the established terms shall be released from military service to the reserve within the terms determined by the decree of the head of state.

From August 1, 2023, conscripts whose term of service under conscription ends can voluntarily mobilise to the army.