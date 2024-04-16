General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates 920 Russian soldiers in a day

According to the information of the General Staff, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 920 invaders of the occupation army of the Russian Federation during the day and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

It is noted that during the day, the occupying army of the Russian Federation fired 16 missiles at Ukraine, carried out 31 airstrikes and carried out 79 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces and critical and civilian infrastructure.

Air defence forces also destroyed nine enemy kamikaze drones.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked the positions of our defenders eight times near Terni and Torsky in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 33 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, our military continues to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 30 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region; to the north of Pryiutne and the southwest of Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson direction the enemy during the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army

During the past day, the Air Force struck 13 personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft missile complexes and one enemy control point.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged two artillery units, four personnel concentration areas and four enemy UAV control points.

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the war are: