General Staff Latest: AFU hits four UAV control points of the Russian army

What is happening in different parts of the front?

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/15/2024.

During the day, 87 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 15 missiles and 18 air strikes and carried out 29 MLRS shellings at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks in the area of the Terny settlement in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements in the Luhansk region, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 26 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region, to the north of Priyutne and the southwest of Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region, during the day.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

During the day, the aviation of the defence forces struck two areas of personnel concentration and one enemy control point.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one artillery piece, three personnel concentration areas, and four UAV control points of the Russian Army.