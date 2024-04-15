Top Estonian general says Russia using new tactics at frontline against Ukraine

According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, Major General Enno Mits, the Russian invaders started using "amoeba tactics" on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Russia has changed its tactics at the front
Enno Mits draws attention to the fact that Russian soldiers cannot make a profound breakthrough, so they try experimenting with smaller ones.
The enemy is counting on the fact that he will be able to find a weak point in the Ukrainian defence.
Why Russia is trying to destroy Kharkiv
As Mits notes, it can be considered a miracle that Kharkiv has not been destroyed yet, because it is very close to the war zone.
He also suggested that the aggressor country is doing everything possible to expand the front line, as this, in turn, will force Ukraine to develop its defences, which will mean its dilution.
According to his data, as of today, Russia has more troops in Ukraine than two years ago.
However, their level of training and command is low.
