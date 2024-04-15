Top Estonian general says Russia using new tactics at frontline against Ukraine

According to the Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces, Major General Enno Mits, the Russian invaders started using "amoeba tactics" on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russia has changed its tactics at the front

Enno Mits draws attention to the fact that Russian soldiers cannot make a profound breakthrough, so they try experimenting with smaller ones.

The enemy is counting on the fact that he will be able to find a weak point in the Ukrainian defence.

The Russians themselves use what can be called "amoeba tactics." Consciously or not, as I said, they cannot make a profound breakthrough, but they push everywhere, despite the loss of their soldiers and equipment, and hope that somewhere, suddenly, an opportunity will appear. Such is their model of actions, characteristic not only of their actions on the battlefield but also, one might say, on a global scale. Enno Mits Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces

Why Russia is trying to destroy Kharkiv

As Mits notes, it can be considered a miracle that Kharkiv has not been destroyed yet, because it is very close to the war zone.

He also suggested that the aggressor country is doing everything possible to expand the front line, as this, in turn, will force Ukraine to develop its defences, which will mean its dilution.

Although Russia has the opportunity to bomb Kharkiv, it does not have the opportunity to take the city. Russia can break through the city itself in one fell swoop, but to keep it under control will require significantly more troops, Enno Mits explained. Share

According to his data, as of today, Russia has more troops in Ukraine than two years ago.