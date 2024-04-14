According to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week the Ukrainian military eliminated about 6,140 invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in Ukraine during the week

Pavlyuk noted that hundreds of units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian military during the week.

In particular, enemy losses in equipment amounted to:

100 tanks;

214 armored vehicles;

236 art systems;

10 RSZV;

9 air defense systems;

388 units of automotive equipment;

41 units of special equipment;

25 rockets;

279 BpLA;

How Ukraine destroys the air defense of the Russian army near the front line with the help of UAVs

According to Forbes journalists, the Ukrainian military on the front line is using new UAVs to defeat the air defense equipment of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

The authors of the article note that during the two years since the beginning of the large-scale war unleashed by Russia, the Ukrainian military had no means of defeating enemy air defense near the front line.

Instead, the Russian occupiers had Lancet drones as such weapons.

Russian "Lancets" struck hundreds of Ukrainian vehicles, including dozens of anti-aircraft defenses, helped push Ukrainian air defenses away from the front line — and thus create a safe zone for Russian military planes and helicopters to operate, the authors of the material explain. Share

In February, the Ukrainian drone industry began serial production of the Lancet analogue, the Ram II drone.

According to representatives of the Ukrainian UAV manufacturer Deviro, Ram II is a modernized version of the older Ukrainian drone "Stork-100".

The Ram II drone has a range of 45 kilometers with a 3-kilogram warhead and a strike area of about a meter.

The Ram II functions similarly to the Lancet: it flies, scans and strikes with minimal human input.

And since appearing along the front line in recent weeks, RAM IIs have begun to wreak havoc on Russian air defense.

If they can disable enough of Russia's air defenses, they will be able to do for the Ukrainian Air Force what the Russian Lancets did for the Russian Air Force: clear the way for fighter-bombers to move to the front lines at high altitude and drop glide bombs from a distance of 40 kilometers, the publication explains. Share

At the same time, the journalists note that Ukraine received Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range planning bombs from the USA, which are no worse than Russian anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force also receives 50 French-made Hummer cruise bombs every month and has modified its MiG and Sukhoi fighters to carry them.

Also, when the Republicans unblock new US aid, a lot more JDAM-ERs may arrive in Ukraine.