AFU repels intensified attacks of Russia's army on left bank of Kherson region

In two directions, 119 occupiers were killed in a day, almost fifty units of weapons and equipment were damaged.

The invaders are attacking more actively in several directions of the front

The number of enemy attacks increased on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

The South Defence Forces report on Apr.12

The enemy carried out 7 assaults on our positions on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region. Having suffered losses, it retreated. Our units continue complex measures to hold and strengthen positions, inflict fire damage on enemy deployment sites, firing positions and rears.

In one of the southern directions, the Russian army increased the number of assaults by five times, renewing attacks on the Armed Forces positions near the village of Robotyne.

The enemy does not abandon his intention to knock out our units from their occupied positions. It carried out 5 assaults in the Orikhiv direction, of which 2 were in the Robotyne region and 3 were in the Staromayorske region.

During the day, confirmation was received that 119 occupiers were killed and wounded, and 48 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and significantly damaged in the two indicated directions.

In particular:

one tank,

29 units of armored vehicles,

13 artillery systems,

UAV of unknown type,

Two aerial photography stations,

communication antenna,

EW station.

Two field supply points and a command and observation point were also affected.

At the same time, the flight of 231 reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy was detected in the operational zone. During the war, the occupiers carried out 2 air strikes, using 2 guided air bombs in the Orichiv direction. The enemy used 301 FPV drones, 14 kamikaze UAVs of the "Lancet" type and dropped 388 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications on the civilian population of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops fired artillery at Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Tyagynka, Lvove, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Havrylivka, Kostyrka, Stanislav, Zmiivka, Shlyakhove, Romashkove, Ponyativka, and Bilozerka. Several private residential buildings and an object of critical infrastructure were damaged.

Gulyaipole was shelled 3 times by enemy artillery in Zaporizhzhia. Also under fire were Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Malynyvka, Levadne, Gulyaipilske and Novoandriivka. As a result, two civilians were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region. Several outbuildings and a garage were destroyed, a multi-story residential building and a civilian car were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv region, two enemy artillery attacks were recorded on Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities; in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the aggressor attacked the Myrove community with FPV drones, and the aggressor shelled Marhanets with artillery.

In the Black Sea, no ships of the enemy fleet have been recorded on combat duty, and the missile carriers have been deployed to their bases.

One ship was observed at the outlet in the Sea of Azov.

The situation on the southern front

On April 11, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported that during the last day of fighting in the Orihiv direction, the occupiers carried out only one assault — in the Staromayorske district.

On the left bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily occupied Kherson Region, there were six assaults.

112 occupiers and 41 units of weapons and military equipment were reduced in the two directions. In particular, these are 12 guns, 4 mortars, 20 units of armored vehicles, 3 radio electronic warfare stations, one of them is Strizh. Also, 2 boats were scrapped, an observation post and 3 field supply points were destroyed.