Currently, Ukraine has some protection from the efforts of the criminal army of the Russian Federation to gradually destroy the country's energy system.

What protects Ukraine from plunging into a large-scale blackout

The publication's article notes that Ukraine is currently being saved from a large-scale blackout by an extensive network of electricity supplies from EU countries.

Journalists of the publication, analyzing the consequences of the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine over the past few weeks, noted that unlike the attacks of the aviation of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian energy in the fall and winter of 2022-2023, now the occupiers are attacking not only distribution networks, but and power plants themselves.

The goal of the Russians remains the same as in the winter of 2022. But now they are using a different strategy. They are trying to destroy our system, piece by piece, — says Maria Tsaturyan, Director of Communications of NEC "Ukrenergo" Share

How Ukraine saves itself from plunging into a large-scale blackout

According to Volodymyr Omelchenko, an energy expert at the Razumkov Analytical Center, the power distribution infrastructure is protected by concrete blocks, sandbags, and sometimes iron nets to counter drone attacks.

At the same time, Omelchenko notes that such protection is ineffective in case of missile attacks.

Despite massive attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, the energy system continues to provide electricity to most of the country.

If we were not integrated into the European electricity system, I think we would have more power outages in the bombed regions, says Maria Tsaturyan. Share

In addition, autonomous sources of electricity supply are used to ensure the functioning of social and other infrastructure.

For example, in Kharkiv, sensitive facilities, such as hospitals or fire stations, already have their own small modular thermal power plants provided by international donors.

In the material of the publication, it is noted that during emergency shutdowns on the streets of Kharkiv, a continuous hum can be heard due to the operation of small gasoline generators.

However, Volodymyr Omelchenko from the Razumkov Center believes that the energy deficit the country is suffering from will only increase from July to next winter.

In his opinion, if Ukraine does not receive additional air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks, millions of Ukrainians will have to leave some cities in the south and east during the next winter.