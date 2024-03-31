The deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk noted that while there is no talk of large-scale blackouts in Ukraine, the threat of such a scenario remains in view of the criminal attacks of the Russian occupation army on energy.
What is known about the threat of blackouts and the situation in the power system
Grynchuk emphasized that currently Ukraine is able to maintain balance in the energy system and ensure its stable operation.
Currently, it is known that emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Sumy, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
According to the executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, as a result of the latest attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, almost all CHPs belonging to the operating company were damaged.
He added that individual power units were completely destroyed and could not be repaired.
What hinders the construction of new energy capacities in Ukraine
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" noted that Ukraine currently needs new capacities for the distribution of electricity generation, but this is hindered by a large debt on the electricity market.
He noted that investors who plan to build a new distributed generation in Ukraine, in particular a highly maneuverable gas plant, need to understand the terms of returning their own investments and covering current costs.
