The deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk noted that while there is no talk of large-scale blackouts in Ukraine, the threat of such a scenario remains in view of the criminal attacks of the Russian occupation army on energy.

What is known about the threat of blackouts and the situation in the power system

Grynchuk emphasized that currently Ukraine is able to maintain balance in the energy system and ensure its stable operation.

But we do not know the plans of the enemy, what will be the further attacks, what will be the consequences. Unfortunately, it depends not on us now, but on the plans of the enemy, — emphasized the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy.

Currently, it is known that emergency power outage schedules have been implemented in Sumy, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to the executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, as a result of the latest attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in Ukraine, almost all CHPs belonging to the operating company were damaged.

If we talk about the scale, this is the second largest attack in March. The previous one was a week ago. As a result of these two attacks, many power generation and distribution facilities were damaged. Speaking about DTEK's generation facilities, 5 out of 6 stations are very badly damaged, Saharuk noted.

He added that individual power units were completely destroyed and could not be repaired.

What hinders the construction of new energy capacities in Ukraine

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" noted that Ukraine currently needs new capacities for the distribution of electricity generation, but this is hindered by a large debt on the electricity market.

It is necessary to create such conditions so that power plants of a new type — distributed generation — begin to be built in Ukraine. This is possible in the conditions of war. We are building wind parks and solar power plants. Some new technologies that the energy system needs and that can replace, for example, coal generation, but this requires certain regulatory and economic conditions, — explains Kudrytskyi.

He noted that investors who plan to build a new distributed generation in Ukraine, in particular a highly maneuverable gas plant, need to understand the terms of returning their own investments and covering current costs.