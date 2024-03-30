Energy companies have canceled schedules of blackouts in six regions of Ukraine

In six regions of Ukraine, emergency blackout schedules, which were introduced due to mass attacks by the Russian Federation on power generation facilities, were canceled.

In which areas have the blackout schedules been cancelled

We are talking about Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions.

Currently, emergency power outage schedules are used only in one region — Kharkiv Oblast. There are hourly network restrictions for 120,000 subscribers.

Yesterday, at the request of Poland, electricity was supplied to the energy system of Ukraine from 12:00 to 15:00. The TPP unit was taken out for short-term repair. Currently, there is no shortage of electricity in the power system. The energy system works in a balanced way, the Ministry of Energy emphasized. Share

What is known about attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, Russia launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv.

The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151.

Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful missile airstrike on objects of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.