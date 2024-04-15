Russia's army strikes Siversk in Donetsk region, four killed

On April 14, Russian troops shelled Siversk in Donetsk region with jet artillery. Four men were killed in the shelling.

What is known about the Russian attack on Siversk

On April 14, four men aged 36 to 86 died in Siversk as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

The Russians want to kill as many of our people as possible, and the only way to protect themselves is to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine, emphasised the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin. Share

In addition, on April 15, the occupiers shelled eight settlements in the Donetsk region.

Seven settlements were under attack: the cities of Pokrovsk, Seydove, Toretsk, the villages of Ocheretyne, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Kotlyne, Predtechine.

It is noted that 63 civilian objects were damaged:

30 residential buildings;

three buildings of the educational institution;

six economic buildings;

14 cars;

agricultural machinery.

Russia carried out an airstrike on Ocheretyne, killing a woman and injuring two more civilians. Three five-story buildings were damaged, the National Police informs. Share

The occupiers also hit Kotlyne with a Grom-E1 hybrid bomb, damaging 15 private homes.

The Russian troops attacked Selidove with a guided aerial bomb, "UMPB D-30 SM", and four "S-300" missiles. Five apartment buildings and two private houses, as well as the infrastructure of an educational institution and an agricultural enterprise, were destroyed.

Russia is shelling the Donetsk region daily

On April 13, 3 people were killed, and four more were injured as a result of hostile attacks by the Russian occupiers on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region.

The day before, on April 9, the Russian army struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region. Residents of the city were advised to stay at home in the coming days.

On the same day, the occupiers attacked the city of Kostyantynivka. As a result, there are victims and a victim.

The day before, the invaders attacked Chasiv Yar and Selydovo in the Donetsk region. Victims and wounded were reported.