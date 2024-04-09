Russia commits airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: one killed, two injured
Ukraine
Russia commits airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region: one killed, two injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostiantynivka
On April 9, the Russian army struck populated areas in Donetsk region, including the town of Kostyantynivka. As a result, there are victims and a victim.

The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka

On the afternoon of April 9, an airstrike was carried out on Kostyantynivka.

The head of Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, reported this.

According to him, the Russians launched an airstrike.

Currently, we know about one dead and two wounded. In addition, two more people may be under the rubble of one of the houses — a search operation is underway.

He also specified that a total of 27 private houses, three high-rise buildings, two infrastructure objects and an administrative building were damaged by the bomb.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russians attacked Kostyantynivka at 11:30. At 13:00, work at the site was temporarily suspended due to the risk of a second strike. The sounds of explosions rang out in the city.

The Russians are shelling Donbas

Filashkin reported that the Russian army also struck the village of Sokil in the Ocheretyne community.

One person was injured there, she has already been taken to the hospital.

Against the background of these shellings, Filashkin called on the residents of the region to evacuate.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
