Russian strike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of woman and child retrieved from rubble

On the morning of April 10, in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, rescuers recovered the bodies of 2 dead people, including 1 child, at the site of a Russian aerial bomb hit.

Three people died in Kostyantynivka

Ukrainian rescuers removed the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son from under the rubble. The search operations have been completed.

The State Emergency Service reports that yesterday, April 9, Russian aircraft targeted a two-story building in the city of Kostyantynivka, causing its partial destruction.

Rescuers extinguished a construction debris fire and recovered the body of 1 dead man born in 1964.

The prosecutor's office added that two more people were injured. Earlier, the Russian Federation dropped a KAB-500 aerial bomb on the house.

In Donetsk RMA , it is specified that 27 private houses, three high-rise buildings, two infrastructure objects and an administrative building were destroyed due to the airstrike.

The situation in the Donetsk region

On April 9, Russian troops shelled Slovyansk, where three residents suffered mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. According to preliminary data, the troops of the aggressor state used "Smerch" rocket launchers to destroy the city.

In total, during the day, the Russians shelled 14 populated areas of the Donetsk region.

In addition to the three dead, nine more people were injured — in Krasnohorivka, Sokol, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynivka.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in New York, and 11 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community.