Russian aerial bomb killed a woman in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Ocheretyne
On the afternoon of April 14, the Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a 5-story building in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region.

Russian troops attacked Ocheretyne

The head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, reports that in the afternoon the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the village, hitting a 5-story building.

The body of a 67-year-old woman was pulled out from under the rubble of the house. Both wounded were taken to the hospital and are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Filashkin urged residents not to risk their lives and to evacuate.

The situation in Donetsk region

According to OVA, a person was wounded in Bogoyavlenka over the past day. Russian shelling also injured a person in Krasnohorivka.

2 people were injured in Ocheretino, 2 people died in Netaylovo.

In Selidovo, 5 five-story buildings, 2 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and 6 utility buildings were damaged.

In Novoselydivka of the Kurakhiv community , 1 person died and 1 was injured, 15 private houses were damaged.

An infrastructure facility was damaged in Lyman, Yampolivka, Terny, Ivanivka and Zarichne were shelled.

In the Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 15 times during the day. 87 people, including 7 children, were evacuated from the front line.

