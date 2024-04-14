Russian aerial bomb killed a woman in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

On the afternoon of April 14, the Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a 5-story building in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region.
Russian troops attacked Ocheretyne
The head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, reports that in the afternoon the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the village, hitting a 5-story building.
Filashkin urged residents not to risk their lives and to evacuate.
The situation in Donetsk region
According to OVA, a person was wounded in Bogoyavlenka over the past day. Russian shelling also injured a person in Krasnohorivka.
2 people were injured in Ocheretino, 2 people died in Netaylovo.
In Selidovo, 5 five-story buildings, 2 private houses, 3 administrative buildings and 6 utility buildings were damaged.
In Novoselydivka of the Kurakhiv community , 1 person died and 1 was injured, 15 private houses were damaged.
An infrastructure facility was damaged in Lyman, Yampolivka, Terny, Ivanivka and Zarichne were shelled.
In the Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. A house was damaged in Siversk.
In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 15 times during the day. 87 people, including 7 children, were evacuated from the front line.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-