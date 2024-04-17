General Staff Latest: AFU destroys more than 700 invaders, 15 artillery systems and 4 tanks

Over the past day, 68 combat clashes occurred between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers. The Russian army lost 710 soldiers, 18 armoured fighting vehicles, and 15 artillery systems.

Strikes by the Defence Forces against the occupiers

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck six personnel concentration areas and two enemy control points.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on one area of concentration of enemy personnel.

The enemy launched two missiles and 64 air strikes and fired 75 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in directions

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka districts of the Donetsk region and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defence Forces repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 20 times.

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, Robotyny, and north-western Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.