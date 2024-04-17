AFU eliminates two Russian commanders: details
AFU eliminates two Russian commanders: details

army of the Russian Federation
Source:  online.ua

As of April 16, the irretrievable officer losses of the Russian army have increased again. The enemy lost two more of his commanders thanks to the successful actions of the Ukrainian defenders.

AFU continues to destroy the personnel of the Russian troops

An officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatolii Shtefan (call sign "Stirlitz") reported in his Telegram channel that Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the commander of the landing assault company, Vladyslav Eichvald, who had the rank of junior lieutenant.

In addition, it was possible to "minus" Captain Ilmir Kadyrgulov, who commanded the assault battalion of the 3rd motorized rifle division of the 245th regiment.

...successfully demobilized: officer... Andrei Kozlov; ...Lieutenant Kuznetsov Vladyslav..., "Stirlitz" added.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 16, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 04.16.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 455,340 (+920) people,

  • tanks — 7,189 (+9) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,809 (+13) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,609 (+16) units,

  • MLRS − 1,046 (+0) units,

  • air defence systems — 759 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 9,277 (+11) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,092 (+0) units,

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 15,563 (+53) units,

  • special equipment — 1,908 (+0) units.

According to the AFU General Staff, on April 16, 104 combat clashes took place at the front.

In total, the enemy launched 16 missiles and 31 air strikes and launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 1 enemy control point. Units of the missile forces damaged 2 artillery units, 4 personnel concentration areas and 4 enemy UAV control points.

Category
