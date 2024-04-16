US analyst group says Ukraine returned part of the positions near Donetsk

As analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note, as a result of a series of successful counterattacks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained lost positions in the southwestern part of Novomykhailivka in the area of Donetsk occupied by Russia.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

Analysts note that Ukrainian border guards continue to repulse attempts by the sabotage groups of the occupation army of the Russian Federation to penetrate the territory of the Sumy region.

During April 15, positional battles continued near Kreminnaya, west of Kreminnaya near Terny and south of Kreminna near Bilogorivka.

At the same time, the Russian Federation's criminal army is conducting an offensive to the northeast of Bakhmut, near Siversk.

Analysts, citing geolocation data as of April 9, note that separate units of the Russian occupiers advanced northwest of Vesele, north of Bakhmut and south of Siversk.

Positional battles also continued northeast of Bakhmut and east of Siversk in the area of Spirne and Vesele.

At the same time, Russian military personnel declare an advance in Chasiv Yar on April 15.

However, analysts have no confirmed evidence of front-line changes.

According to Russian soldiers, the occupiers allegedly advanced in the Kanal neighbourhood in the eastern part of Chasiv Yar.

One Russian blogger claimed that the occupiers had advanced 300 meters on the eastern edge of Chasiv Yar.

Russian sources claimed that the invaders advanced near the Stupky-Golubivski 2 reserve, south of the Kanal neighbourhood, and that Russian troops were also advancing near Bohdanivka, northeast of Chasiv Yar, Kalynyvka, north of Chasiv Yar, and Ivanivske, to the southeast from Chasiv Yar.

Analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

However, positional battles continued in the southeastern part of Chasiv Yar, near the Novyy microdistrict, in the Kanal microdistrict, southeast of Chasiv Yar near Ivanivske, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, and south of Chasiv Yar near New York.

According to Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSTG , the Russian invaders are trying to capture Chasiv Yar and are conducting an offensive from the Bohdanivka and Ivanivsky districts.

Analysts also recorded the Russian invaders' advance in the Avdiivka area.

It is noted that on April 15, the invaders advanced in the centre of Semenivka.

According to geolocation footage as of April 14, the Russian invaders advanced southeast of Novobakhmutivka.

The Russians claim that they seem to be approaching the outskirts of Ocheretyne.

Russian bloggers also claimed that Russian troops advanced south of Umanske, west of Avdiivka, and north of Berdychi, northwest of Avdiivka.

However, analysts have no confirmation of these statements.

Positional battles continued to the northwest of Avdiivka in the area of Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka; to the west of Avdiivka near Umanske, Berdychi, Semenivka; to the southwest of Avdiivka near Pervomaiske and Netaylove.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military and the Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations to the west and southwest of occupied Donetsk.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine regained their positions in southwestern Novomykhailivka.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders advanced to the southeast of Krasnohorivka and the northwestern part of Pobieda.

Positional combat operations continued west of Donetsk in the Krasnohorivka area and southwest of Donetsk in the Pobieda and Novomykhailivka areas.

Positional combat operations continued on April 15 on the administrative border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but there were no confirmed changes on the contact line.

Positional battles continued south of Velyka Novosilka in the area of Urozhaine and Staromayorske and southwest of Velyka Novosilka in the area of Pryiutne.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

ISW analysts note that during April 15, positional battles continued in the west of Zaporizhzhia region, in particular, in the southern part of Robotyne, northwest of Verbove and southwest of Bilogiria.

On April 15, the AFU struck the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Berdyansk and on the territory of Crimea.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reported that the Defense Forces struck the Russian military base at the Pivdenhhydromash plant in Berdyansk.

The Russian occupation "authorities" claimed that the air defence of the Russian Armed Forces allegedly intercepted two Ukrainian Storm Shadow missiles. Still, some Russian sources claimed that the missiles hit unspecified targets.

Ukrainian and Russian mass media, citing sources in the Ukrainian special services, confirmed the fact that Ukrainians attacked the Russian command post with unknown high-ranking officials of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea.