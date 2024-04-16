AFU posts footage of Chasiv Yar destroyed by Russia's army
AFU posts footage of Chasiv Yar destroyed by Russia's army

Chasiv Yar
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the "Black Swan" assault group of the 255th assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage of the city of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What does Chasiv Yar look like destroyed by the Russian army

In particular, the released footage shows a church destroyed by the Russian occupiers and a nearby playground.

All around — scorched earth and debris from enemy shells and rockets, uprooted trees and gutted houses.

There is not a single surviving building on the whole block.

Is the Russian army capable of capturing Chasiv Yar by May 9?

According to the deputy commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksiy Tarasenko, on the telethon air, the situation in Chasovoy Yar remains complicated. Still, even minor advances by the Russian invaders do not indicate the possibility of capturing the city.

I personally know that this is completely unrealistic. We have already heard many similar statements in this direction, by which dates they should have taken Bakhmut and further, by which dates they should have taken Avdiivka. The enemy is simply suffering huge, colossal losses in terms of equipment and manpower. And so far there are no hints of any total success in this direction. This is a very long story, if they manage to advance somewhere by a hundred or two hundred meters, this does not mean that they have any real chance of mastering Chasiv Yar, explains Tarasenko.

He emphasized that the Russian invaders tried to break into the city from several directions.

Traditionally, the enemy tries to advance in several directions, but mainly directly on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, he was unsuccessful. He had little success south of Chasiv Yar, he managed to get to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel, but there our units pushed him back. I also know that he is trying to advance north of Chasiv Yar, but nothing critical is happening at the moment, the defense is stable. Our new units are arriving, they are conducting positional defense quite successfully, emphasised the military man.

In addition, Tarasenko noted that FPV drones are essential in this direction because they give an advantage over the enemy, which allows stopping Russian attacks on the approaches to positions and destroying most of the enemy's equipment.

It's a pretty key tool on the battlefield and it goes into action first. Artillery does not have such accuracy when destroying moving equipment, Tarasenko emphasised.

