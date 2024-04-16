AFU posts footage of Chasiv Yar destroyed by Russia's army

Fighters of the "Black Swan" assault group of the 255th assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released footage of the city of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, destroyed by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What does Chasiv Yar look like destroyed by the Russian army
In particular, the released footage shows a church destroyed by the Russian occupiers and a nearby playground.
All around — scorched earth and debris from enemy shells and rockets, uprooted trees and gutted houses.
There is not a single surviving building on the whole block.
Is the Russian army capable of capturing Chasiv Yar by May 9?
According to the deputy commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksiy Tarasenko, on the telethon air, the situation in Chasovoy Yar remains complicated. Still, even minor advances by the Russian invaders do not indicate the possibility of capturing the city.
He emphasized that the Russian invaders tried to break into the city from several directions.
In addition, Tarasenko noted that FPV drones are essential in this direction because they give an advantage over the enemy, which allows stopping Russian attacks on the approaches to positions and destroying most of the enemy's equipment.
