The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the higher Russian military leadership had set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.

Syrsky reported on work in a very important direction.

The enemy is also concentrating efforts to break through our defenses west of Bakhmut, exit to the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal, capture the settlement of Chasiv Yar, and create conditions for further advance to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

According to the Central Committee, individual infantry groups of the occupiers, using numerical superiority and various motivational factors, including shootings, went to the "Novy" microdistrict, but were destroyed by FPV-kamikaze strikes and artillery fire.

At the same time, the threat remains relevant, taking into account the fact that the higher Russian military leadership has set the task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrskyi reported that measures were taken in this direction to significantly strengthen the brigades with ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment for an adequate response to the enemy's actions and to strengthen the defense of our troops.

Results of Syrskyi’s work on the front line

The main conclusion from the two-day work at the front:

the need to improve the quality of training, including the moral and psychological component,

increasing the number of high-tech unmanned systems of various purposes with trained operators,

improving the quality of conducting asymmetric actions with the aim of reducing the combat potential of the enemy.

We continue to carry out organizational measures with an emphasis on increasing the efficiency of management, eliminating duplication, directing freed resources to support combat units and units, — wrote Syrskyi.

The main task of these measures is to increase the fighting capacity of the Ukrainian troops, save the lives of our soldiers, disrupt the enemy's plans, and ensure the preparation of reserves.