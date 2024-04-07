Zelenskyy discussed the situation at the front with Syrsky, Budanov and Malyuk

On April 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the heads of law enforcement agencies regarding the shelling of Kharkiv and the situation at the front.

What Zelenskyy discussed with the heads of law enforcement agencies

Zelenskyy said that he discussed the situation at the front and the planning of Ukraine's further actions with the head of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to the president, Defense Minister Umyerov reported on the situation with ammunition.

We are doing our best to ensure that each combat brigade has everything it needs to protect the state.

The head of state also spoke separately with the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the State Administration of Ukraine Kyryll Budanov, and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

The enemy's attacks on Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine were discussed.

Russia does not stop its terror for a moment. We work to provide our people with reliable protection. We are preparing a very specific and fair answer for the enemy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Intensification of attacks on Kharkiv

Recently, Russian troops have intensified their attacks on Kharkiv.

Recently, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said that Russian troops most often fire at Kharkiv with S-300s from the Belgorod region of Russia — these shells reach the city in 40 seconds, but Shahedi are also increasingly used.

On April 7, Russian troops shelled several districts of Kharkiv, as a result of which three women and a civilian man were injured.

At night, the occupiers attacked with drones, 10 private houses, a kindergarten, three five-story buildings, and three cars were damaged.