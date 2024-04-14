Syrskyy thanks the defenders on the tenth anniversary of the anti-terrorist operation

Exactly 10 years ago, on April 14, 2014, an anti-terrorist operation was launched in eastern Ukraine in compliance with the decision of the National Security Council.

Syrskyy called to remember the fallen participants of the anti-terrorist operation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyy noted that the announcement of the Anti-Terrorist Operation was a reaction to the capture of Sloviansk by a special unit of the FSB of the Russian Federation led by an international criminal, on the order of the head of the Kremlin.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that at that time he had honorably performed the duties of the Chief of Staff of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, the Deputy Head of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, and the Head of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.

I sincerely thank every Ukrainian defender who then, in the spring of 2014, joined the ranks of the units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to protect our Motherland from Russian terrorists and aggressors who brought suffering and death to our land. Thank you to everyone who defended and defends the independence of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrskyy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces called to remember and commemorate all Ukrainian defenders who laid down their lives for the freedom of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Eternal glory and eternal memory to our heroes! The struggle continues. Everyone who took part in the Anti-Terrorist Operation learned very well that the Ukrainian sun rises behind the tericonos in Donbas! We are doing everything to free our land. We will win! Glory to Ukraine! Share

The beginning of ATO: what is known

As you know, on April 12, 2014, a Russian sabotage squad led by Igor Girkin took control of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Bakhmut.

On April 13, the NSDC announced the decision to start the Anti-Terrorist Operation, and the operation itself began on April 14.

One of the first tasks of the ATO was to liberate Sloviansk.