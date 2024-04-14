Syrskyy thanks the defenders on the tenth anniversary of the anti-terrorist operation

Exactly 10 years ago, on April 14, 2014, an anti-terrorist operation was launched in eastern Ukraine in compliance with the decision of the National Security Council.
Syrskyy called to remember the fallen participants of the anti-terrorist operation
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyy noted that the announcement of the Anti-Terrorist Operation was a reaction to the capture of Sloviansk by a special unit of the FSB of the Russian Federation led by an international criminal, on the order of the head of the Kremlin.
The Commander-in-Chief noted that at that time he had honorably performed the duties of the Chief of Staff of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, the Deputy Head of the Anti-Terrorist Operation, and the Head of the Anti-Terrorist Operation.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces called to remember and commemorate all Ukrainian defenders who laid down their lives for the freedom of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.
The beginning of ATO: what is known
As you know, on April 12, 2014, a Russian sabotage squad led by Igor Girkin took control of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Bakhmut.
On April 13, the NSDC announced the decision to start the Anti-Terrorist Operation, and the operation itself began on April 14.
One of the first tasks of the ATO was to liberate Sloviansk.
The anti-terrorist operation lasted from April 14, 2014 to April 30, 2018. After the anti-terrorist operation, the operation of the United Forces (JOF) was introduced in the east of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-