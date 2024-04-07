Syrskyi announced unpleasant surprises for the Russian army

On April 7, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov got acquainted with the new developments of Ukrainian manufacturers, primarily drones and robotic complexes.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Army will always rely on technological innovations in planning operational-strategic and tactical tasks.

Motivated technical teams are constantly working to improve our products that are already in use in the military and develop startups based on our tasks to achieve tactical and operational goals. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that it is not only about ground- and air-based drones, but also about robotic complexes that can perform (de)mining tasks, about remotely controlled strike platforms, and other developments, I

Our enemies will also feel them, - he emphasized with his head.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Why new developments are critical on the battlefield

Oleksandr Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that any robotic systems help save the lives of our soldiers at the front, in particular robotic systems for evacuating the wounded, when every minute is critical.

According to him, special attention should be paid to combat robotic platforms, which will soon take part in hostilities en masse.