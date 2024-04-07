Syrskyi announced unpleasant surprises for the Russian army
Syrskyi announced unpleasant surprises for the Russian army

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrskyi
On April 7, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov got acquainted with the new developments of Ukrainian manufacturers, primarily drones and robotic complexes.

Syrskyi assessed new weapons for the war against the Russian invaders

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Army will always rely on technological innovations in planning operational-strategic and tactical tasks.

Motivated technical teams are constantly working to improve our products that are already in use in the military and develop startups based on our tasks to achieve tactical and operational goals.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Syrskyi and Umerov
Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that it is not only about ground- and air-based drones, but also about robotic complexes that can perform (de)mining tasks, about remotely controlled strike platforms, and other developments, I

Our enemies will also feel them, - he emphasized with his head.

Syrskyi and Umerov
Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Why new developments are critical on the battlefield

Oleksandr Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that any robotic systems help save the lives of our soldiers at the front, in particular robotic systems for evacuating the wounded, when every minute is critical.

According to him, special attention should be paid to combat robotic platforms, which will soon take part in hostilities en masse.

For me, communication with developers is inspiring, despite the awareness of the huge volume of our needs and tasks. Together we will cope, to victory.

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

