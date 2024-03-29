AFU Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi says Zelenskyy had reasons to dismiss former CinC Valerii Zaluzhnyi

The incumbent Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasised that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had "valid reasons" for dismissing his predecessor, Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

How Syrskyi comments on the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi

Many Ukrainians were surprised by Zaluzhnyi's resignation, although Ukrainian and Western sources have repeatedly warned about such a development, referring to their sources in the Ukrainian President's Office.

The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, still has not explained what prompted him to make this decision.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi also did not comment on his dismissal in any way or name the reason for it.

The journalist asked the current Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, what such changes were connected with, as well as the reformatting of practically the entire military leadership.

The military has one duty — we don't discuss orders. We carry them out. So if the country's president — the Supreme Commander-in-Chief — had reasons for such a replacement, especially during the active phase of the war, it means that the reasons were valid. Oleksandr Syrskyi AFU Commander-in-Chief

Syrskyi talked about his relationship with Zaluzhnyi

According to the CinC, he and Zaluzhnyi worked side by side during the most challenging times of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and even before it began.

[We] worked as one team. I wish him success in his new and very responsible position, noted Syrskyi.

He also promised that all the knowledge and experience he has gained in the last two years will be used to defeat the forces of the Russian Federation's aggressor.