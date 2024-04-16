The analyst of the DeepState portal, Roman Pohorilyi, described the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the most critical areas of the front, in particular, in the Avdiyivka region of Donetsk region.

What tactics did AFU use to destroy the invaders from the Russian army?

Pohorilyi emphasised that the Ukrainian military is hitting all the places where the Russian occupiers are trying to hide, destroying them.

The analyst noted that during attempts to advance, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation try to gain a foothold in the occupied positions as much as possible.

He emphasised that if the military criminals of the Russian army are not knocked out of the occupied positions in time, it becomes more difficult to resist them.

Once they get a foothold, it's very hard to dislodge them, it's a waste of resources to get the territory back. A plus is the occupation of some district and territory of the country, Pohorilyi explains.

He also added that the Russian occupiers resort to various maneuvers as part of their own offensive operations.

What is known about the situation in the Avdiivka area and other areas of the front

In particular, Pohorilyi stated about the constant assaults of the Russian army in the Berdychiv district in the Avdiyivka district.

Flying in of equipment, one or two units with a landing in some rear. They try to gain a foothold by concentrating on some burrows and holes. But our military immediately meets them, burns and destroys them, emphasised the analyst.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance, looking for weak spots in the defense of the Armed Forces, in such directions the Kremlin invaders are trying to form shock and assault units.

Pohorilyi drew attention to the concentration of enemy forces in recent days in the districts of Robotyne, Mariinka, Vugledar, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman.

At the same time, he predicted a probable intensification of hostilities in the Kupyansk region.

Because they transfer their brigades, units, and gather in certain areas. Most likely, they will start to press there as well, believes Pohorily.

He confirmed that Chasiv Yar is one of the hottest areas of the front. Although not the only one where heavy battles are fought.