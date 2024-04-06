Paratroopers of the AFU repulsed 11 attacks of the Russian army in the Avdiyivka direction during the day

On April 6, Sicheslav paratroopers successfully repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders and destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment in the Avdiivka direction.

The attacks of the Russian army in the Avdiivka direction are intensifying: what is known

Soldiers of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade continue to wage fierce combat operations in the Avdiyivka direction.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The enemy does not stop trying to storm the positions of the paratroopers (perhaps not as massively as a few days ago), the artillery fire does not subside, a considerable number of unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and, of course, military units are involved. Share

The fighting continues. The situation remains tense, but the paratroopers put up a decent fight back and hold back the onslaught of the Russian invaders.

The tactics remain unchanged: a large number of infantry, assault groups drive in on combat vehicles under the cover of tanks and artillery. Drones are also actively used.

In the past day alone, Sicheslav citizens repelled 11 attacks and enemy assaults, destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment, including 10 tanks, 5 BMP and 1 MT-LB.

We hold on! We maneuver and destroy the Russian invaders.

We will remind you that during the last few days there was probably the most massive attempt to break through the defenses on a specific part of the front. Tanks, in particular, the most modern T-90 model, and infantry fighting vehicles were used to break through our defenses.

However, the paratroopers gave a strong repulse to the enemy. Therefore, the large-scale offensive turned into an "operation" to dispose of modern Russian equipment. Share

The enemy was significantly superior in manpower, but our soldiers, with incredible efforts, still repelled the attack, burning a lot of equipment. We note that among them were T-90 tanks, the cost of which per unit reaches approximately 4.5 million dollars.

So, on March 29, 36 tanks and 11 BMPs tried to enter Ukrainian positions. Sicheslavs destroyed 15 tanks, including one T90 and 8 BMPs. On March 30, the Russians attacked with 4 tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles. Three tanks were destroyed, as were both infantry vehicles. On March 31, 6 Russian tanks and 3 BMPs, which were completely disabled, attacked.

The enemy's tanks and BMP were destroyed with the help of anti-tank weapons and the fire of our armored groups, the crews of which went out for direct fire.

Sicheslav paratroopers showed coordinated work at all levels, which resulted in a lot of burned enemy equipment, liquidated enemy personnel, both killed and captured.

No matter who stands before us, no matter what tactics they use, we are ready for any scenario. Our soldiers are educated, trained, and most importantly, motivated. They know what they are fighting for and will do everything they can and more to protect our country. Share

What is known about the most dangerous areas of the front in Ukraine

In the Avdiivka area, these are actions near Berdychev, Orlivka, Tonenko, and so on. Here they create a semi-circle safety buffer. And then, after an operational pause, they will prepare for offensive actions beyond this buffer. In the area of Chasovoy Yar, it is worth noting the situation in Ivanovsky. The invaders entered the village and took up positions in the northeastern part, because it is important for them to create conditions for the attack on Chasiv Yar itself. These are the most dangerous areas, Kovalenko explains. Share

The analyst emphasized that the danger also remains in the Novomykhailivka region, where the Russian occupiers are attempting attacks along the 00532 route from Maryinka to Vugledar.

We also do not forget such locations as Serebryan Forestry, Bilogorivka District (Luhansk Oblast) and the Lymano-Kupian axis itself. And, of course, about Rabotine district of Zaporizhzhia region. Because the occupiers still haven't been able to regain control over it and are trying to continue offensive actions, the analyst emphasizes.

At the same time, Kovalenko emphasized that the real battle for Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut has not yet begun.

It is impossible to carry out offensive actions in Chasovoy Yar without full control of the same Ivanovsky, the same Bohdanivka, and when Klishchiivka and Andriivka do not form a single battle line. That is, it is such a performance that Russians are not comfortable with at all, — the analyst explains. Share

According to him, currently the Russian occupiers are able to advance through Khromovo and use the T0504 route to advance to the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar.