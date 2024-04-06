Paratroopers of the AFU repulsed 11 attacks of the Russian army in the Avdiyivka direction during the day

On April 6, Sicheslav paratroopers successfully repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders and destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment in the Avdiivka direction.
The attacks of the Russian army in the Avdiivka direction are intensifying: what is known
Soldiers of the 25th separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade continue to wage fierce combat operations in the Avdiyivka direction.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The fighting continues. The situation remains tense, but the paratroopers put up a decent fight back and hold back the onslaught of the Russian invaders.
The tactics remain unchanged: a large number of infantry, assault groups drive in on combat vehicles under the cover of tanks and artillery. Drones are also actively used.
In the past day alone, Sicheslav citizens repelled 11 attacks and enemy assaults, destroyed 16 units of enemy equipment, including 10 tanks, 5 BMP and 1 MT-LB.
We hold on! We maneuver and destroy the Russian invaders.
We will remind you that during the last few days there was probably the most massive attempt to break through the defenses on a specific part of the front. Tanks, in particular, the most modern T-90 model, and infantry fighting vehicles were used to break through our defenses.
The enemy was significantly superior in manpower, but our soldiers, with incredible efforts, still repelled the attack, burning a lot of equipment. We note that among them were T-90 tanks, the cost of which per unit reaches approximately 4.5 million dollars.
So, on March 29, 36 tanks and 11 BMPs tried to enter Ukrainian positions. Sicheslavs destroyed 15 tanks, including one T90 and 8 BMPs. On March 30, the Russians attacked with 4 tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles. Three tanks were destroyed, as were both infantry vehicles. On March 31, 6 Russian tanks and 3 BMPs, which were completely disabled, attacked.
The enemy's tanks and BMP were destroyed with the help of anti-tank weapons and the fire of our armored groups, the crews of which went out for direct fire.
Sicheslav paratroopers showed coordinated work at all levels, which resulted in a lot of burned enemy equipment, liquidated enemy personnel, both killed and captured.
What is known about the most dangerous areas of the front in Ukraine
The analyst emphasized that the danger also remains in the Novomykhailivka region, where the Russian occupiers are attempting attacks along the 00532 route from Maryinka to Vugledar.
We also do not forget such locations as Serebryan Forestry, Bilogorivka District (Luhansk Oblast) and the Lymano-Kupian axis itself. And, of course, about Rabotine district of Zaporizhzhia region. Because the occupiers still haven't been able to regain control over it and are trying to continue offensive actions, the analyst emphasizes.
At the same time, Kovalenko emphasized that the real battle for Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut has not yet begun.
According to him, currently the Russian occupiers are able to advance through Khromovo and use the T0504 route to advance to the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-