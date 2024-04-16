General Staff Latest: AFU repels almost 50 Russian attacks in east and south of Ukraine

Over the past day, 50 combat clashes took place between the Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers.

AFU strikes against Russian troops

According to the AFU General Staff, during the day, the Air Force struck five areas of personnel concentration and one enemy control point.

Units of AFU missile troops inflicted damage on one area of Russian personnel concentration.

The situation on the front line

In the Lyman region, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks in the Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka settlements of the Donetsk region and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled nine attacks in Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 14 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.