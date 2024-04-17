General Staff General: AFU repulses 19 attacks of Russian army in Bakhmut direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defenсe Forces also struck eight areas of enemy personnel concentration.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/17/2024.

During the day, 71 combat clashes were recorded.

In general, the enemy launched four missiles and 43 air strikes and carried out 43 shells from the MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the morning, the enemy hit the city of Chernihiv with missiles. According to preliminary data, 17 people died as a result of the attack, more than 60 people were injured, including two children and three people were rescued from the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked our positions four times near the settlement of Novosergiivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled three attacks in the Nevske, Luhansk, and Terny, Donetsk regions.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novy, Klishchiivka, and Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled nine attacks in Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.

in the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Vodyane, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried 15 times to break through our troops' defences.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with aviation support, attacked our defenders' positions three times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched two fruitless attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynky in the Kherson region.

New successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war against the Russian army

