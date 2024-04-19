AFU hits Russian army command post in occupied Mariupol
explosion
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

A series of explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The air defense of the Russians had previously worked out, but there is an arrival at the control point of the invaders.

Explosions rocked Mariupol

Mariupol. Three explosions over MMP [Mariupol Metalurgic Plant] named after Ilyich. What caused the air defense to fail this time — we will find out. Previously, at least one Russian missed the control point. Details — later, — the message says.

Later, Andryushchenko specified that the Russian air defence had hit the leadership of one of the battalions and published a map with the place of arrival on the MMP territory.

What is the situation in Mariupol?

Russian troops captured Mariupol and the district in the spring of 2022 after months of fierce fighting. After that, the invaders made the destroyed city their military base.

According to satellite images published online, the Russian occupiers wanted to connect Mariupol with Russian Rostov, Taganrog and other large cities in Donbas. They have already started building the road.

The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, almost 60 km long, was built in eight months.

It is almost certainly one of the largest infrastructure projects that Russia has undertaken in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and restores rail links that were interrupted by fighting outside Donetsk, the intelligence report says.

At the same time, British intelligence believes that one of the goals of the Russian Federation will be to support activity in Mariupol. The British Ministry of Defense said that the Russians will probably want to restore Azovstal and other facilities that they destroyed in 2022.

