German journalist Thomas Röper works for Kremlin propaganda, spreading fake narratives of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

What is known about the journalist Röper

Röper was born in Bremen but has worked in the Russian Federation since 1992. He currently lives in St. Petersburg and heads the Anti-Spiegel media, his blog.

Röper visits the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, he was a so-called "independent foreign observer" at the pseudo-referendums of Russia in September 2022, as well as a "foreign observer" at the pseudo-elections of the President of the Russian Federation.

In addition, in his publications, Röper accuses the Armed Forces of Ukraine of using civilians as "human shields" and claims that the majority of the population of Melitopol supposedly supports the occupiers.

Röper also asserts that the shelling of the maternity hospital in Mariupol was a "staged propaganda action" by the Ukrainians, the CCD notes. Share

The Russian Federation uses foreign journalists for propaganda against Ukraine.

As part of Operation Perun, the Russian Federation engages foreign journalists, media persons and bloggers to justify aggression against Ukraine and cover the situation around Ukraine from positions favourable to the Kremlin.

So, earlier, the CCD reported on the American journalist Fiorella Isabel. Propaganda media call her an American journalist, but she does not hide that she works for the RT channel.

In social networks, Izabel covers events in the world, in particular in Ukraine and the Middle East, in the light of Kremlin propaganda.

Also, a journalist originally from Iceland, Haukur Haukson, trying to discredit Ukraine, spread Kremlin fakes about "US bio-laboratories" and "Nazis".