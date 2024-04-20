The Armed Forces destroyed more than 700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 20 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 20 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 700 Russian soldiers, 8 tanks and 20 artillery systems
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 458,580 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 750 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 7,213 (+8) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 13,873 (+21) units;

  • artillery systems — 11,678 (+20) units;

  • RSZV — 1046 units;

  • air defense equipment — 763 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 348 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9341 (+30) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2109 units (+13);

  • ships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 15,717 (+46) units;

  • of special equipment — 1,918 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 control point of the enemy.

In the Avdiiv region, our defenders repelled 31 attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Tverdohlibove, Kreminna of the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Terny, Torske of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU posts footage of downing Tu-22M3 Russian bomber in cooperation with Ukraine's Air Force
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Tu-22M3
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU repels 79 attacks of Russia's army in 24 hours
AFU artillery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?