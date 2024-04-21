According to Kyril Sazonov, military officer and analyst of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military is destroying separate groups of Russian occupiers who are trying to reach the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.

What is known about the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasovoy Yar

Sazonov noted that the Russian occupiers on the approaches to Chasovoy Yar are mostly being exploited with the help of drones. The Ukrainian military is also firing mortars and artillery at the Kremlin invaders.

Chasiv Yar is ours. There is even a civilian population there, although I don't see any sense, because the city is being destroyed, turning it into a pile of bricks. There is even a single shop here, says the soldier. Share

He emphasized that despite the enemy attack, life continues in the city.

Sazonov emphasized that a more prompt arrival of military aid from Western partners would generally block the advance of the Russian invaders towards Chasovoy Yar.

We have some, but there must be much more to give a decent fight back. Chief of Staff Sirsky had already warned that the enemy had a task until May 9 — to capture Chasiv Yar at any cost. That's why they're putting a lot of pressure here, — emphasizes the military man. Share

How the Russian army is trying to act in the area of Chasovoy Yar

According to him, the Kremlin invaders are trying to advance towards Chasovoy Yar along three roads from occupied Bakhmut.

At the same time, he noted that separate enemy groups are trying to advance through the forest.

They started attacking us on motorcycles. Fortunately, they can be heard. We are also experimenting with weapons and using different tactics. He finds out our weak points. We are looking for places where we can beat him better, — explains Sazonov. Share