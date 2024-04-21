According to Kyril Sazonov, military officer and analyst of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian military is destroying separate groups of Russian occupiers who are trying to reach the outskirts of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.
What is known about the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Chasovoy Yar
Sazonov noted that the Russian occupiers on the approaches to Chasovoy Yar are mostly being exploited with the help of drones. The Ukrainian military is also firing mortars and artillery at the Kremlin invaders.
He emphasized that despite the enemy attack, life continues in the city.
Sazonov emphasized that a more prompt arrival of military aid from Western partners would generally block the advance of the Russian invaders towards Chasovoy Yar.
How the Russian army is trying to act in the area of Chasovoy Yar
According to him, the Kremlin invaders are trying to advance towards Chasovoy Yar along three roads from occupied Bakhmut.
At the same time, he noted that separate enemy groups are trying to advance through the forest.
The occupiers use cluster munitions and anti-aircraft guns. Enemy barrel artillery also works very closely. The invaders are trying to push through the defenses of the Ukrainian military in Chasovoy Yar.
