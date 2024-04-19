AFU speaker says Russia trying to destroy Chasiv Yar, using 30 aerial bombs per day

The Russian Federation does not stop trying to seize the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. However, the situation is controlled by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

AFU continues to control Chasiv Yar

Russia is resorting to its usual tactics of burning everything alive with guided aerial bombs.

The OSTG "Khortytsia" spokesman Nazar Voloshyn said this on the national telethon air.

According to him, the situation around the city is quite difficult. After all, the enemy is trying in any way to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. However, the Defence Forces are in control of the situation.

There is no enemy in the city. The enemy is still using its advantage in the air, in rockets and large-caliber artillery ammunition, trying to carry out assault operations.

He also said that the Russians are using a familiar tactic — they are bombarding the city with anti-aircraft missiles, destroying civilian infrastructure at the same time. The Russians are trying to destroy the city to take control of the "heaps of dust".

In total, in total, somewhere from 20 to 30, and sometimes even more, per day, the Russian aviation drops bombs on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and on civilian infrastructure.

Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar

After the capture of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue to push further in the east to break through the defences. Chasiv Yar became one of the priorities of the Russian Federation.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the Russians plan to capture the town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut by May 9. This will create conditions for the further advance of the enemy to the Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The fiercest battles are taking place in Pervomaiske and Vodyane, as well as east of Chasovoy Yar.