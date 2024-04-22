Analyst group says Ukraine to stop Russia's offensive, receiving upcoming US military aid

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian defenders will be able to stop the Russian offensive if they receive prompt assistance from the United States.

US aid will play a vital role on the Ukrainian front

According to Mark Warner, the head of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, US military aid to Ukraine, including ATACMS, could arrive in Ukraine within a week if the Senate passes a bill on additional appropriations on April 23 and US President Joe Biden signs it by April 24.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted that prompt delivery of aid from the United States would enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stabilize the front line and seize the initiative.

Still, ISW analysts suggest that Ukrainian soldiers are at risk of further setbacks on the battlefield in the coming weeks if American weapons do not arrive as quickly as expected in Ukraine.

Russian forces are likely to intensify ongoing offensive operations and missile and drone strikes in the coming weeks to take advantage of the "window" before the arrival of American military aid to exploit restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine, the report said.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 22, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 22.04.24 approximately amounted to: