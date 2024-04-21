Rescue robots have been extinguishing a fire in Odesa region for the third day after the attack by the Russian Federation
Rescue robots have been extinguishing a fire in Odesa region for the third day after the attack by the Russian Federation

State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region
a fire
In Odesa, a grain terminal has been burning for the third day after the Russian missile attack. The flames at the facility are being tamed with the help of robots.

Rescue robots put out a fire in Odesa

A fire breaks out in the Odesa region for the third day in a row after the Russians attacked an agro-industrial terminal.

This is reported by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odesa region.

For the third day in a row, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of an attack on an agro-industrial terminal in the Odesa region.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescue robots carry out liquidation during air alarms.

The use of robots for extinguishing fires in Ukraine

It is not the first time that robots are used to extinguish fires in Ukraine. So, in March 2024, the rescuers also involved a special Magurus Wolf R1 robot to extinguish the fire.

Then, on March 22, the fire was quelled in this way in the Odesa region, which suffered from a massive rocket attack by the Russian Federation.

Magirus Wolf R1 is a tactical robot produced by the German company Magirus GmbH, designed for remote fire extinguishing in dangerous places where there is a threat to the life and health of rescuers.

