Russian troops attacked Odeshchyna with ballistics. Four people were injured

The Russian military hit Odesa with ballistic missiles. They aimed again at the transport and logistics facility of the port infrastructure.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

Currently, four victims are known as a result of the Russian attack on Odesa region.

The blast wave and debris from the rocket damaged private houses. The ceiling collapsed in one of them. There was hay in the private yard.

As the military noted, the occupiers again aimed at the transport and logistics facility of the port infrastructure.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Odesa

Recently, there was an explosion in Odesa. The threat of ballistic weapons was reported. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine clarified that the threat is from invaders from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, on April 20, around 4:30 p.m., Russia hit Odesa with 3 missiles. Debris from downed weapons caused a fire in the private sector. It is known about 8 wounded.

As the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov, reported, almost 30 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

At the same time, the Air Force noted that the Russian occupiers will increase their shelling of Ukraine. The enemy has enough missiles left, others from the conveyor are used for attacks.

In turn, commenting on the recent destruction of the Russian Tu-22, the head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov noted that the Russians still have such aircraft, but the successful actions of the Defense Forces will make Odessa a little easier.