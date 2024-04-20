The Russian army has attacked the Odesa region with ballistics several times
Ukraine
The Russian army has attacked the Odesa region with ballistics several times

Defense forces of southern Ukraine
The Russian army has attacked the Odesa region with ballistics several times
Russian troops staged a massive missile attack on Odesa region on April 20. In particular, they hit Odessa with a ballistic missile.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

As noted, on April 20, Russian troops directed Kh-59 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Odesa region.

Both targets were destroyed in the Black Sea.

Later, the occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

An infrastructural object was affected. Information about the extent of damage and victims is being clarified, the Defense Forces added.

The military clarified the consequences of Russia's attacks on April 20 — an infrastructure facility was hit. Information about the extent of damage and victims is being clarified.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 20. What is known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russian troops attacked Ukraine:

  • three Iskander-M ballistic missiles,

  • two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region — the Russian Federation,

  • by two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea

Air defense destroyed two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three reconnaissance drones in the Kryvorizka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

