Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa region, one injured
Ukraine
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Missile
On the afternoon of April 19, Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. One man was injured.

Russian attack on Odesa region on April 19

The head of Odesa RMA , Oleg Kiper, said that Russian missiles damaged the region's port infrastructure.

So far, one victim is known. A man with a shrapnel wound was hospitalised.

Kiper called for prompt response to air alarm signals and to descend into the shelter.

On the night of April 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa with missiles and kamikaze drones, targeting critical infrastructure in the region.

There are no casualties.

Massive missile attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 19, Russian troops launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Air defence forces shot down 14 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type, two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, 11 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles and two Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber was also destroyed for the first time.

Dnipropetrovsk region and Odesa are under attack. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, missile attacks hit Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykove districts, and Pavlograd.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, seven people died, including two children, and 35 were injured.

