Death toll after Russian missile attack on Odesa on Apr.11 rises to six
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Death toll after Russian missile attack on Odesa on Apr.11 rises to six

Office of the Prosecutor General
Ambulance
Читати українською

On April 10, the Russian army struck the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. So far, the death toll has increased to six.

The death toll after a Russian missile attack on Odesa on Apr.11 has risen to six.

As will be noted, the number of people killed as a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation on April 10 increased to 6. A 56-year-old man died in the hospital.

Russians hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the evening of April 10. Four people died on the spot, among them was a ten-year-old girl. 14 people were injured. Already on April 11, it became known about the fifth victim of the occupiers — a man died in the hospital after receiving serious injuries.

Later, it was discovered that the Russian occupiers damaged gas stations, shops, warehouses, administrative buildings, and private homes.

On April 12, the authorities announced mourning for those who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on April 12

According to the data of the Air Force, on the night of April 12, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of occupied Donetsk region.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Air Force aircraft and the mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 16 kamikaze drons of the "Shahed" type within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Odesa and Mykolaiv regions: 11 injured, energy objects were damaged
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa district. There is a victim
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
an Iskander missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops attacked Odesa port infrastructure with "Iskander". One person was injured
Defense forces of southern Ukraine
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?