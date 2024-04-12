Death toll after Russian missile attack on Odesa on Apr.11 rises to six

On April 10, the Russian army struck the Odesa region with ballistic missiles. So far, the death toll has increased to six.

The death toll after a Russian missile attack on Odesa on Apr.11 has risen to six.

As will be noted, the number of people killed as a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation on April 10 increased to 6. A 56-year-old man died in the hospital.

Russians hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles in the evening of April 10. Four people died on the spot, among them was a ten-year-old girl. 14 people were injured. Already on April 11, it became known about the fifth victim of the occupiers — a man died in the hospital after receiving serious injuries.

Later, it was discovered that the Russian occupiers damaged gas stations, shops, warehouses, administrative buildings, and private homes.

On April 12, the authorities announced mourning for those who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa district.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on April 12

According to the data of the Air Force, on the night of April 12, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of occupied Donetsk region.