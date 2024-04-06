The Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa district. There is a victim

The Russian occupiers continue to fire missiles at the southern regions of Ukraine. On the afternoon of April 6, terrorists attacked Odesa district.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

The enemy continues its pinpoint ballistic strikes in the south of Ukraine. In the afternoon, he directed a missile, presumably "Iskander-M", towards the Odesa district.

According to the Defense Forces, the Russian army attacked a utility facility. As a result, the equipment and administration building were damaged.

In addition, the military reported that a civilian employee died as a result of Russian aggression.

The consequences are being clarified, specialized experts are working on their elimination. Be attentive to the signals of air alarms, when warning about danger, quickly go to shelter.

The Air Force shot down a Russian missile flying towards Odessa

On the evening of April 5, the Russian terrorist army launched a KAR Kh-59 on Odesa. The missile was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Russian terrorists continue to launch missile attacks on the southern regions. From the plane of tactical aviation, from the waters of the Black Sea, he directed a guided air missile towards Odesa. The missile was destroyed by air defense forces.

According to preliminary data, the blast wave and falling debris broke the glazing of commercial facilities in the coastal zone.