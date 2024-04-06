The Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa district. There is a victim

The Russian occupiers continue to fire missiles at the southern regions of Ukraine. On the afternoon of April 6, terrorists attacked Odesa district.
The Russian Federation hit Odesa with an Iskander missile
The occupiers probably hit Odesa district with an Iskander missile.
This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
According to the Defense Forces, the Russian army attacked a utility facility. As a result, the equipment and administration building were damaged.
In addition, the military reported that a civilian employee died as a result of Russian aggression.
The consequences are being clarified, specialized experts are working on their elimination. Be attentive to the signals of air alarms, when warning about danger, quickly go to shelter.
The Air Force shot down a Russian missile flying towards Odessa
On the evening of April 5, the Russian terrorist army launched a KAR Kh-59 on Odesa. The missile was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.
This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, the blast wave and falling debris broke the glazing of commercial facilities in the coastal zone.
There was no information about the victims, the military added.