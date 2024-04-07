Russian troops attacked Odesa port infrastructure with "Iskander". One person was injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with a missile, probably "Iskader-M". One person was injured.
What is known about the shelling of Odesa
As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished.
Shelling of Odesa
On April 6, at 21:45, an air alert was announced in the south of Ukraine. The Air Force has warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea. Subsequently, powerful explosions thundered in Odessa.
It should be noted that Russia once again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of April 7. The occupiers launched an Kh-31 guided air missile from the occupied Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 17 Shaheds from Cape Chauda (Crimea). Air defense shot down all the drones.