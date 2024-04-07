Russian troops attacked Odesa port infrastructure with "Iskander". One person was injured
Russian troops hit Odesa with a missile, probably "Iskader-M". One person was injured.

What is known about the shelling of Odesa

The enemy again hit the Odesa region with ballistics. Late in the evening, he fired a missile, presumably "Iskander-M", over Odesa, directing it at the port infrastructure, the Southern Defense Forces said in a statement.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

Administrative and technical buildings were destroyed. An employee of one of the nearby enterprises was injured — she suffered acubarotrauma, the military added.

Shelling of Odesa

On April 6, at 21:45, an air alert was announced in the south of Ukraine. The Air Force has warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea. Subsequently, powerful explosions thundered in Odessa.

It should be noted that Russia once again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and missiles on the night of April 7. The occupiers launched an Kh-31 guided air missile from the occupied Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 17 Shaheds from Cape Chauda (Crimea). Air defense shot down all the drones.

