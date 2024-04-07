Russian troops attacked Odesa port infrastructure with "Iskander". One person was injured

What is known about the shelling of Odesa

The enemy again hit the Odesa region with ballistics. Late in the evening, he fired a missile, presumably "Iskander-M", over Odesa, directing it at the port infrastructure, the Southern Defense Forces said in a statement.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

Administrative and technical buildings were destroyed. An employee of one of the nearby enterprises was injured — she suffered acubarotrauma, the military added.

Shelling of Odesa

On April 6, at 21:45, an air alert was announced in the south of Ukraine. The Air Force has warned about the threat of using ballistic weapons from Crimea. Subsequently, powerful explosions thundered in Odessa.