They attacked Odesa region. Air defense of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Kh-59 missiles

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 2 Russian missiles launched by the aggressor country in the Odesa region in the afternoon of April 14.

The enemy again attacked Odeshchyna. However, the missiles were destroyed by the air defense of Ukraine over the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Another pinpoint missile attack on the south of Ukraine. From the waters of the Black Sea, the Russians again attacked Odesa from a tactical aircraft.

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles were destroyed over the sea by air defense forces.

Be attentive to the signals of air alarms! Quickly go to shelter! Share

What preceded the destruction of Russian missiles

At 3:47 p.m. on April 14, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the activity of enemy aircraft in the underwater direction.

At 4:03 p.m., it became known that a Russian missile was flying toward Odessa.

At 4:09 p.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine called on residents of Chornomorsk and Odesa to stay in shelters due to increased missile danger.