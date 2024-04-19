Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.19: Death toll rises to 8, 29 injured

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to eight. Another 29 people were injured, 14 of them were rescued.
What is known about the number of victims after the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region
At the same time, four private residential buildings were partially destroyed in Synelnykove, and another ten were damaged. It is noted that six people died, including two children. At the same time, six more people were injured, including one child. Three people were injured in Kryvyi Rih.
What did the President say about the attack?
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of the Russian occupiers on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The President emphasised that every state that provides air defence systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps to convince partners that air defence should now not be in warehouses but in real cities and communities that terrorists hit, everyone who supports our defence is a lifesaver.
The head of state emphasised that Russia must be responsible for its terror, and every missile, every "Shahed", must be shot down.
At the same time, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, also reported the details of the invaders' attack.