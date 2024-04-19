Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on Apr.19: Death toll rises to 8, 29 injured

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to eight. Another 29 people were injured, 14 of them were rescued.

What is known about the number of victims after the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

In Dnipro, a five-story building was partially destroyed as a result of enemy rocket attacks on civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out, it was localized on an area of about 1,000 square meters. In the city, 2 people died, 20 people were injured, 12 of them were saved, the report says.

At the same time, four private residential buildings were partially destroyed in Synelnykove, and another ten were damaged. It is noted that six people died, including two children. At the same time, six more people were injured, including one child. Three people were injured in Kryvyi Rih.

What did the President say about the attack?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of the Russian occupiers on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of the Russian occupiers on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Rescue operations are now underway in the Dnipro after the Russian strike. Several floors of an ordinary residential building were destroyed, the station was damaged. Kryvyi Rih and Synelnikove were also under attack in the Dnipro region. All the wounded are given help. Unfortunately, there are casualties. My condolences to the family and friends, says the Telegram channel of the head of state.

The President emphasised that every state that provides air defence systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps to convince partners that air defence should now not be in warehouses but in real cities and communities that terrorists hit, everyone who supports our defence is a lifesaver.

We must defeat Russian terror. This is a need not only for our state but also for Ukrainians — it is a global need. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasised that Russia must be responsible for its terror, and every missile, every "Shahed", must be shot down.

The world can guarantee this, the partners have the necessary capabilities. This has been proven, in particular, in the skies of the Middle East, and it should work in the skies of Europe, he added. Share

At the same time, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, also reported the details of the invaders' attack.