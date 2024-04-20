As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, there are injured

Another missile attack by the Russian army on Odesa led to fires in the private sector. Several townspeople were injured.

The Russian army attacked Odesa

As of 6:43 p.m., an air raid warning sounded 7 times in Odesa. Rocket strikes hit private buildings in the city.

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, announced this.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing the civilian population. Fires broke out in the private sector as a result of another missile attack on Odesa. Residential buildings were destroyed, in one of which there was a woman with a child. They were saved. Oleg Kiper Head of Odesa OVA

Currently, we know of two adults with minor injuries, they refused to be hospitalized. The injured three-year-old child was treated. Doctors provide all necessary assistance.

Rescuers and utility services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Later, the Defense Forces of the South specified that the attack on Odesa by Kh-59 missiles was carried out by a tactical aircraft of the Russian Federation from the Black Sea.

Air defense forces destroyed 3 missiles.

A fire broke out as a result of falling fragments of downed rockets, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

4 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. 1 private residential building was destroyed. 5 civilians were injured, including 1 child who was hospitalized. Three people refused hospitalization

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

As noted, on April 20, Russian troops directed Kh-59 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Odesa region.

Both targets were destroyed in the Black Sea.

Later, the occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Odesa from the temporarily occupied Crimea.