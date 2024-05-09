Drone attack sets another Russian oil depot on fire — video

The Russian authorities claim that on the night of 9 May, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked an oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai region.

An oil depot is on fire in the Russian Krasnodar Krai region following explosions on 9 May

Russian telegram channels began to actively spread information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Subsequently, the local authorities, in particular the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai, officially confirmed the fact that drones struck the oil depot in Yurovka.

Around 6 UAVs were suppressed, but several fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, a fire broke out and several tanks were damaged, the operational headquarters said in a statement.

In addition, it is emphasised that 62 people and 20 pieces of equipment have already been involved in extinguishing a large-scale fire.

It was also loud in the Russian Belgorod region

Subsequently, Russian Telegram channels reported on explosions and fires in the Russian city of Belgorod, and also published photos of the consequences of the attack.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claims that the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to an air attack by the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to him, direct hits to residential apartment buildings and cars were recorded.