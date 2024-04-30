AFU drone attacks on Russian Kuban airbase reducing its aviation capabilities, UK intelligence says

A successful attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kushchyovskaya airbase will reduce the ability of Russian aviation to strike at the front line.

UK intelligence assesses strike significance on the Russian air base "Kushchyovskaya"

As noted in the summary, on April 27, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) used drones to launch strikes on the Kushchyovskaya air base, as well as the Ilya and Slovyansk oil refineries in the Krasnodar Territory.

Russia's military department said it shot down 66 drones, indicating the scale of the attack.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 April 2024.



According to British intelligence, a number of Russian aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35, are located at Kushchyovskaya air base. They are used every day in strike operations against Ukrainian forward positions, in particular, they actively use glide bombs.

Russian aircraft from Kushchyovskaya and several other airbases typically conduct 100 to 150 sorties per day, with a large number of them launching munitions across the front line. The report said Russia is trying to achieve a breakthrough solely through firepower.

Destroyed Russian glide bomb kits are visible in footage from the ground following the strike.

Ukraine's ability to damage Russian tactical aircraft, especially the use of cruise bombs, is key to a broader front-line defense. This successful strike will probably lead to the further dispersion of Russian aircraft, as well as the redeployment of air defense assets to close the gaps, the British Ministry of Defence notes. Share

Attack on Kushchyovskaya airbase on April 27

As you know, on the night of April 27, SSU drones attacked a military airbase in the town of Kushchyovskaya in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing sources in the region's emergency services, reported that planes were damaged at the airfield.

Su-27s, possibly MiG-29s, and L-39s in flying condition are also stationed at the Kushchev Air Base. There could also be radar and EW devices there.