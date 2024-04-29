Satellite images show the consequences of the drone attack on Russian military airfield "Kushchevska"

Satellite images of the "Kushchevska" military airfield, which the SBU attacked with drones on the night of April 27, appeared online.

Consequences of the attack on the airfield "Kushchevska" in the Russian Federation

OSINT analyst Brady Efrick posted satellite images on the X social network (Twitter) showing the damage caused by the drones.

In the pictures, you can see black spots from the arrivals in two places.

Damage from a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Kushchyovskaya air base is visible in new high resolution satellite imagery.



This site is more than 200 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/HXNaB7ClGp — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) April 28, 2024

He also published a video from the airfield, which shows destroyed Russian glider bomb kits after the strike.

Destroyed Russian glide bomb kits are visible in footage from the ground following the strike. pic.twitter.com/kgibcTnREI — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) April 28, 2024

As you know, this airport is located more than 200 kilometers from the front line in Ukraine.

Attack on Kushchevsk airfield on April 27

As you know, on the night of April 27, SBU drones attacked a military airfield in the town of Kushchevsk in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing sources in the emergency services of the region, reported that planes were damaged at the airfield.

Su-27s and possibly MiG-29s and L-39s in flying condition are also stationed at the Kushchev Air Base. There could also be radar and EW devices there.

We will remind that on the morning of April 27, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced a massive drone attack on the Krasnodar region. Allegedly 66 drones were shot down.

In addition to the airfield, the rectification and atmospheric columns of the Slovyansk and Ilsk oil refineries were attacked, where fires broke out.