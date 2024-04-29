Satellite photos show Russia building a new air base in Belgorod region

The occupiers are building a new airbase in the Belgorod region. It was located at a distance of 75 km from the border of Ukraine.

What is known about the new airbase in the Russian Belgorod region?

The OSINT researcher RedIntel Panda wrote that the work resumed after the winter thaw.

On April 27, 2024, the laying of the base layer, or the coating itself, continues on the runway. The Sentinel Hub measures the runway at about 1,800 meters.

Thread: Russia is constructing a new airfield about 9km west of the heart of Alexeyevka, a military logistics hub in Belgorod region. In July, 2023 a road was cut to the location, and by the start of winter grading for the runway appeared mostly complete.



50.6612, 38.5694 pic.twitter.com/YS9xQQJkZl — redintelpanda (@RedIntelPanda) April 29, 2024

Attack on Kushchyovskaya airfield on April 27

On the night of April 27, SSU drones attacked a military airfield in the town of Kushchyovskaya in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing sources in the region's emergency services, reported that planes were damaged at the airfield.

Su-27s, possibly MiG-29s, and L-39s in flying condition are also stationed at the Kushchev Air Base. There could also be radar and EW devices there.

In addition to the airfield, the rectification and atmospheric columns of the Slovyansk and Ilsk oil refineries were attacked, where fires broke out.

Also recently, the Ukrainian military attacked the airfield in occupied Dzhankoi. As a result of the strike, the Russians lost four S-400 anti-aircraft warfare systems, three radar stations and an air defence control center.

Before that, Ukrainian forces attacked the airfield where the Russians kept Tu-95 bombers, which the enemy uses to attack Ukrainian cities.