Missile attack on Crimea on Apr.30: five Russian occupiers injured at least

At least five Russian occupiers were injured in Dzhankoi as a result of a missile attack from Ukraine.

Ukraine again struck enemy targets in Crimea

As reported by insiders of the ASTRA Telegram channel, five servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were injured in Dzhankoi after a missile attack on the military airfield that took place on the night of April 30.

Tonight, April 30, ballistic missiles (according to preliminary data, MGM-140 ATACMS) again attacked the Jankoi military airfield — the location of the helicopter regiment of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Command of the Southern Military District, ASTRA sources in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the annexed region report. Share

Currently, it is known that five Russian occupiers were wounded, but the number of victims may be higher.

Even at night, residents of Crimea reported a fire at the military airfield in Dzhankoi.

In their social networks, they wrote that they heard many powerful explosions.

At first, the "authorities" of the annexed region did not comment on what was happening, and later, they began to claim that they allegedly managed to repel a new attack by Ukraine.

It is worth noting that missiles already attacked the airfield — it happened on April 17.

How many Russian facilities in occupied Crimea should be destroyed by AFU

According to Valery Ryabikh, a military expert on the Defense Express portal, about 200 strategic objects of the criminal army of the Russian Federation remain on the territory of Crimea occupied by Russia, which the Ukrainian military must destroy.

It is also essential to understand that several powerful air defence units currently cover the occupied peninsula.