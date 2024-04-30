Russia claims of massive ATACMS attack in Crimea, explosions rock several cities

On the night of April 30, powerful explosions rock temporarily occupied Simferopol and DzhankoI.

What is known about explosions in Crimea

According to Russian media, loud explosions were heard over Simferopol and Dzhankoi. Previously, air defence was allegedly working.

According to locals, the first explosions were heard at about 1:25 a.m., more than ten loud bangs were heard in total, the post says.

Dzhankoya is home to the occupiers' airfield, and one of the Russian brigades is based there.

In addition, the occupiers of the Russian Federation blocked the Crimean bridge for about an hour.

The Russians later claimed that Crimea had been attacked by ATACMS missiles. In total, 11 to 15 missiles were allegedly launched.

The invaders called "military airfields and air defence areas" the main objective of the attack.

AFU is preparing to destroy the Crimean Bridge

According to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, the illegally built Crimean Bridge remains a target of the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence emphasised that the Russian occupiers were trying to maintain a reinforced bridge defence. Still, the DIU and other Ukrainian specialised agencies are preparing an operation to destroy it.

The goal remains the Crimean bridge. The bridge is heavily guarded and protected. But everyone is working on it, Budanov emphasised.

By the way, according to senior officials from the US Secretary of Defense, the Ukrainian military will be able to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike strategic targets of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory of occupied Crimea.

It is noted that the use of ATACMS long-range missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to penetrate deeper into the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and strike at the supply nodes of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the southeast.

ATACMS missile systems will also allow Ukraine to increase pressure on Crimea, which Russia occupies.