Experts state AFU can weaken the Russian army's logistics with US-given ATACMS missiles
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War predicts that precisely thanks to ATACMS missiles, Ukrainian soldiers can weaken the logistics of the Russian army, as well as destroy airfields and military warehouses on the territory of the aggressor country.

ATACMS can play an essential role in the fight against the Russian invaders

According to ISW, US aid to Ukraine could arrive at the front in the next few weeks, earlier than Russia would like.

Foreign experts predict that the situation on the battlefield will worsen until the Armed Forces receive and start using military equipment.

This means that it will not be easy for Ukrainian soldiers to hold the defence near Chasiv Yar and northwest of Avdiivka.

The arrival of long-range ATACMS missiles will allow the Armed Forces to weaken Russian logistics and threaten Russian airfields deep in the rear, although the months of delay may have given the Russian military time to prepare for ATACMS missile strikes, the report said.

How the Armed Forces should use ATACMS to best effect

According to American analysts, ATACMS missiles will be a dire threat to Russian ammunition depots in rear areas.

In addition, they will force the command to choose between strengthening existing warehouses and further dispersing warehouses throughout occupied Ukraine.

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics or aviation facilities in the deep rear will have operational significance.

However, there is one important condition for this—the fighters of the Armed Forces must clearly coordinate these strikes with ground operations to take advantage of the enemy's weakness after the strike.

