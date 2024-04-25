ATACMS supply to Ukraine affects the Kremlin's military strategy: details

Ukraine will receive additional ATACMS missiles in addition to those that the US had already secretly sent to Kyiv before.

How the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine will affect the Kremlin's military strategies

The publication notes that the White House plans to send more long-range missiles to Ukraine, which AFU used to destroy Russian airfields during strikes deep behind enemy lines.

Ukraine secretly received a batch of ATACMS earlier this year and has recently used them for long-range strikes, according to multiple reports, and US lawmakers have suggested that more of the deadly missiles could be on their way to Kyiv within days, Business Insider notes.

The text also states that Ukraine has demonstrated that it can effectively target valuable Russian Federation assets in the rear using ATACMS. According to experts, this creates a severe dilemma for Moscow. More such missiles could allow Kyiv to continue this trend.

This will force the Russians to change a lot in their strategy and tactics, Business Insider quotes Dan Rice, a former US Army artillery officer.

The publication also reminds that Ukraine has long appealed to Washington with a request to provide these missiles. And when it finally received them in the fall of last year, it immediately struck two Russian airfields in the occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

What is known about ATACMS for Ukraine

The day before, US President Joe Biden signed a bill for additional support for Ukraine, totalling $60.8 billion. The bill, in particular, discussed sending long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

After that, Reuters reported that the US secretly supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine before the law was even voted on.

Later, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed this information. She noted that the missiles were handed over to Kyiv in April on Biden's instructions.