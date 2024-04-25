ATACMS supply to Ukraine affects the Kremlin's military strategy: details

Ukraine will receive additional ATACMS missiles in addition to those that the US had already secretly sent to Kyiv before.
How the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine will affect the Kremlin's military strategies
The publication notes that the White House plans to send more long-range missiles to Ukraine, which AFU used to destroy Russian airfields during strikes deep behind enemy lines.
The text also states that Ukraine has demonstrated that it can effectively target valuable Russian Federation assets in the rear using ATACMS. According to experts, this creates a severe dilemma for Moscow. More such missiles could allow Kyiv to continue this trend.
The publication also reminds that Ukraine has long appealed to Washington with a request to provide these missiles. And when it finally received them in the fall of last year, it immediately struck two Russian airfields in the occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.
What is known about ATACMS for Ukraine
The day before, US President Joe Biden signed a bill for additional support for Ukraine, totalling $60.8 billion. The bill, in particular, discussed sending long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.
After that, Reuters reported that the US secretly supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine before the law was even voted on.
Later, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed this information. She noted that the missiles were handed over to Kyiv in April on Biden's instructions.
